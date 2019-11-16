Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) will report sales of $191.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.62 million to $195.93 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $181.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $735.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $723.67 million to $743.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $769.92 million, with estimates ranging from $762.21 million to $785.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.58). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 104.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 146.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 198.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 236.9% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 367,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,024. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

