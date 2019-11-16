Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iheartmedia.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IHRT. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iheartmedia in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Iheartmedia in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:IHRT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. 271,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,842. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85. Iheartmedia has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

