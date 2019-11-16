Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Neuronetics reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neuronetics.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 45.35%.

STIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Neuronetics from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Neuronetics to $11.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

In other news, CEO Christopher Thatcher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novo Holdings A S grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 582,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 5,765.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 108,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Neuronetics by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Neuronetics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Neuronetics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 59,853 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STIM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.51. 137,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $82.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.36. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.