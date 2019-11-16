Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Ooma reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.64 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.20%. Ooma’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ooma from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

In other news, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 21,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $265,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,233 shares of company stock worth $849,887 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ooma by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,395,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after buying an additional 383,436 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ooma by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 732,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 223,850 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 448,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 112,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 69,575 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,253,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 75,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $249.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. Ooma has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.72.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

