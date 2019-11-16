Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) will post earnings per share of ($3.63) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.15). SAGE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($13.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.27) to ($13.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($13.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.70) to ($8.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.63) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SAGE. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,392,000 after buying an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,953,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,832,000 after buying an additional 598,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,261,000 after buying an additional 75,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,201,000 after buying an additional 1,341,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,002,000 after buying an additional 204,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $5.53 on Friday, reaching $146.32. 302,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,493. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average is $163.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 2.49. SAGE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.67 and a quick ratio of 16.00.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Earnings History and Estimates for SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

