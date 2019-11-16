Zacks: Analysts Expect ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) will report $20.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.96 million and the highest is $20.41 million. ConforMIS reported sales of $22.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full year sales of $77.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $77.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $81.77 million, with estimates ranging from $81.38 million to $82.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 115.71% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFMS shares. ValuEngine cut ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConforMIS by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConforMIS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. 472,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,930. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $133.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. ConforMIS has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

