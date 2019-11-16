Zacks: Analysts Expect GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. GasLog reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $791.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. GasLog has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. GasLog’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOG. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in GasLog by 14.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in GasLog by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 57,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in GasLog by 32.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in GasLog in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

