Zacks: Analysts Expect ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICICI Bank.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 193.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,854,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,673,000 after acquiring an additional 58,623,145 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 1,744.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,746,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272,545 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 81.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,024,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 28.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,354,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 297.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,452 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICICI Bank stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,741,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

