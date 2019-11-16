Zacks: Analysts Expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to Announce $1.48 EPS

Brokerages expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.58. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.04.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,215 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,487. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,651,254,000 after acquiring an additional 379,577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,642,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,858,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,753. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.81 and its 200 day moving average is $173.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.56. Visa has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05. The stock has a market cap of $355.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

