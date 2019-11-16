Zacks: Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Given $23.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $23.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Blue Bird an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Blue Bird by 18,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLBD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,234. The company has a market capitalization of $531.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.02. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

