Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Post $2.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.08. Caci International posted earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Caci International will report full year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.34 to $13.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caci International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Caci International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.70.

Shares of Caci International stock opened at $232.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. Caci International has a fifty-two week low of $138.39 and a fifty-two week high of $235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.72 and a 200 day moving average of $213.98.

In other Caci International news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares in the company, valued at $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,011 shares of company stock worth $4,286,066 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 14.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

