Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Post $0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. DexCom reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on DexCom from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,446. DexCom has a 52 week low of $105.05 and a 52 week high of $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 694.57 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,208 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $223,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather S. Ace sold 7,243 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.80, for a total transaction of $1,266,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,222 shares of company stock valued at $14,846,206 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

