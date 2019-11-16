Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

DISH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.08.

DISH Network stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,953. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In related news, insider James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $9,354,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,528,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,659,534.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 323,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Red Cedar Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 52.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 361,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 124,528 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.