Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the lowest is ($1.09). La Jolla Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.73) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($4.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($4.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($1.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2,032.71% and a negative net margin of 683.88%.

LJPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $16.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $703,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 19.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 425,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

