Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

TRIL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

TRIL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 128,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,756. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.42% of Trillium Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

