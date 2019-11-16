Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) to Post -$1.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.96) and the highest is ($1.46). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($1.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($7.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.46) to ($6.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “positive” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $218,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,614,258.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Shares of RARE opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.