Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) to Post -$1.65 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.96) and the highest is ($1.46). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($1.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($7.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.46) to ($6.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “positive” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $218,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,614,258.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Shares of RARE opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.