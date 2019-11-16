Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Brokerages expect that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $6.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zoetis from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $117.92. 2,859,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.95. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $78.90 and a 12 month high of $130.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,143,304. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,765,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,526,000 after buying an additional 346,167 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,188,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,299,000 after purchasing an additional 86,364 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 40,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,963,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,842,000 after purchasing an additional 58,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,654,000 after purchasing an additional 383,799 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

