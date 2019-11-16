Zacks: Brokerages Expect ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. ePlus reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $411.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.35 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 4.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLUS shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 940 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $84,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,897,513.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,302 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $120,981.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ePlus by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ePlus by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ePlus by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 809.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ePlus by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.98. The stock had a trading volume of 86,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.19. ePlus has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $99.63.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

