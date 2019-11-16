Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.54. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 383,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $36.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.05 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,799.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,849.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.6% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.9% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 188.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.