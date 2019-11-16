Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Brokerages expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) will report $4.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the highest is $4.19 billion. Ingersoll-Rand reported sales of $3.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year sales of $16.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.58 billion to $16.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.01 billion to $17.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

Shares of IR traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,338. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $132.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.09 and its 200 day moving average is $122.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $961,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,902.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

