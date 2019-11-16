Zacks: Brokerages Expect SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) to report $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.61. SP Plus posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $418.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.35 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SP shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of SP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.91. 155,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $177,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $46,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SP Plus by 1,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

