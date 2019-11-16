Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) to post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Tristate Capital reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.39 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $494,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $999,200. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 2,613.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.19. 156,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,348. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a market cap of $698.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.07. Tristate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

