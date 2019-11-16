Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Post $1.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

In related news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $7,251,943.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,458,744.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $519,940.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,218.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,661 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,536 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.18. 1,021,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,251. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $164.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average is $150.01.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.