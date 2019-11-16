Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

FBNC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 47,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,435. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.49 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $140,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 22.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $200,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

