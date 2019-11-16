Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KSHB. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of KushCo in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point raised their target price on KushCo from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of KushCo in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.69.

KSHB opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. KushCo has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $184.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KushCo will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

