Zacks Investment Research Lowers Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) to Sell

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Separately, Nomura upped their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $15.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

OSW stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 304,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,468. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. Haymaker Acquisition has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $16.91.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

