Zacks Investment Research Lowers M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra raised shares of M.D.C. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of M.D.C. from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of MDC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 606,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,296. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $750.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,333.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,023. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2,214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 33,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

