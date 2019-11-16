Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to “Hold”

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.13. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. AB SKF had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

