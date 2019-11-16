Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) to “Buy”

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.39. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.77 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $232,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $485,000. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

