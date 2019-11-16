Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSC Communications, Inc. provides traditional and digital print, print-related services and office products which serves publishers, merchandisers and retailers. The Company’s service offering includes e-services, warehousing and fulfillment and supply chain management. LSC Communications, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LSC Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

LSC Communications stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. 409,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,141. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89. LSC Communications has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.57 million. LSC Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSC Communications will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 1,232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LSC Communications by 473.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LSC Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in LSC Communications by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LSC Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

