Zacks: Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $22.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Meridian Bank an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Meridian Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRBK. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 245,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 496,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRBK traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598. Meridian Bank has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $120.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of -0.08.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Meridian Bank will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bank (MRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.