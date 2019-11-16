Zacks: NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. NextCure’s rating score has declined by 6.8% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $78.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given NextCure an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextCure from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of NextCure in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NextCure from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99. NextCure has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NextCure during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in NextCure by 625.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in NextCure during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NextCure during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in NextCure during the second quarter worth about $337,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

