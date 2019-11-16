Zacks: Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.20 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International’s rating score has improved by 4% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $31.31 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Village Farms International an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VFF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital set a $29.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.33 million and a P/E ratio of -57.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $18.10.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

