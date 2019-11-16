Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €41.94 ($48.76).

ZAL opened at €38.85 ($45.17) on Thursday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.59.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

