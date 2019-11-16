ZCore Reaches One Day Volume of $1,522.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, ZCore has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. ZCore has a market cap of $201,647.00 and $1,522.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $10.39, $32.15 and $5.60.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,522,959 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $33.94, $7.50, $13.77, $51.55, $24.68, $24.43, $20.33, $18.94, $5.60 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.