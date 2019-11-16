ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZEAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEAL traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.08. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $34.56.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.25% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S worth $21,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

