Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $529,452.00 and $11,478.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00237340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.14 or 0.01452726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034703 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00143676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

