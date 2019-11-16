ZeuxCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $73,800.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.27 or 0.07301793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001422 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017352 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

