ZMINE (ZMN) Hits Market Capitalization of $348,393.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. ZMINE has a market cap of $348,393.00 and $1,773.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00077207 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00390112 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011745 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012812 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 236,580,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,900,505 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

