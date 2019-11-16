Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 40,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061,550 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $133,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,654,000 after acquiring an additional 383,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,765,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,526,000 after acquiring an additional 346,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 547,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,088,000 after acquiring an additional 325,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,143,304. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.92. 2,859,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,958. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.95.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

