Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Sells $898,999.86 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $898,999.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 312,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,554,358.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Janine Pelosi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $911,784.94.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Janine Pelosi sold 6,196 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $407,510.92.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.84. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $107.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.53.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

