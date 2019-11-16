ZrCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34,000.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 16th. ZrCoin has a market cap of $9.34 million and approximately $34,000.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for $2.04 or 0.00023920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00236227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.01456003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00034982 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00144960 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

