ZumCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $24.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.