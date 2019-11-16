Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZUMZ. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zumiez from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Zumiez to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of Zumiez stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 297,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,630. The company has a market capitalization of $780.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $34.15.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 12,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $411,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $5,412,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,993,231.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $10,439,390. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,830 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $81,870,000 after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,261 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $63,874,000 after purchasing an additional 75,460 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1,215.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 715,510 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 661,135 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 36.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 360,250 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 96,730 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter worth $7,724,000. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.