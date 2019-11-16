Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Short Interest Update

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 23.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $151.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 4.74.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZYNE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,190.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

