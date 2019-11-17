-$0.52 EPS Expected for Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 325.89%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PBYI stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.96. 1,011,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,993. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $342.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

