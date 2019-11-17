$0.68 EPS Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 388.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.20.

Shares of LGND traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.79. The company had a trading volume of 366,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,851. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $84.45 and a 52-week high of $166.52. The company has a quick ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 33.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.69.

In related news, Director Jason Aryeh bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.01 per share, for a total transaction of $65,257.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,333.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,763.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.