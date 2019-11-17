$1.07 EPS Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.10. Foot Locker reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on FL. Bank of America set a $33.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

FL stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.