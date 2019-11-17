$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will announce $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $6.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $1,138,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 107,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $10,686,343.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,854 shares of company stock worth $39,756,662. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,188,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,058,000 after acquiring an additional 611,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 349.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 229,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 349.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,106,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,479,000 after acquiring an additional 171,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,510,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,621,000 after buying an additional 108,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,928. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.11. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

