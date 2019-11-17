$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. BOK Financial posted earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $465.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOKF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.86.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $686,497.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,384,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,889 shares of company stock worth $1,756,007. 54.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 40.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.09%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

